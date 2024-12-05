VA S.A.V.E. Training

VA S.A.V.E is a free training available to anyone who wants to help prevent suicide. This gatekeeper training teaches participants how to identify signs that someone may be thinking of suicide, how to start a conversation, and how to encourage the person to seek help. The four-step model can be used in any setting to connect with those in crisis.

S - Signs of suicide

A- Ask the most important question

V- Validate the person's experience

E- Encourage and Expedite care

Please consider attending a session if you are looking to learn more about how to help those thinking about suicide. You do NOT have to be a mental health professional.

The more people we have trained to help, the more lives we can save together

Contact Jason Mehringer-Smith at (740)773-1141 x16704 or Jeenee Morrison at (740)600-0592 with questions or to set up a training for your group.