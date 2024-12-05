VA S.A.V.E. Training
When:
Where:
Chillicothe Ross County Public Library
140 S. Paint Street
Chillicothe, OH
Cost:
Free
VA S.A.V.E is a free training available to anyone who wants to help prevent suicide. This gatekeeper training teaches participants how to identify signs that someone may be thinking of suicide, how to start a conversation, and how to encourage the person to seek help. The four-step model can be used in any setting to connect with those in crisis.
S - Signs of suicide
A- Ask the most important question
V- Validate the person's experience
E- Encourage and Expedite care
Please consider attending a session if you are looking to learn more about how to help those thinking about suicide. You do NOT have to be a mental health professional.
The more people we have trained to help, the more lives we can save together
Contact Jason Mehringer-Smith at (740)773-1141 x16704 or Jeenee Morrison at (740)600-0592 with questions or to set up a training for your group.