World War II Veteran Sees 106th Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

December 10, 2024

Marietta , OH — “I hope you all live to 106. Then you will know how I feel.”

Roy Sees words echoed through the Ronnie W. Davis Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108 in Marietta, Ohio. When asked how he managed to make it to 106 years old, Sees jokingly responded, “How should I know?”, and he attributes that sense of humor to his longevity.

Sees was born on November 15, 1918 in Parkersburg, WV and his military service has seen him all over the United States and on countless battlefields in France and Germany. As an infantryman in the U.S. Army, he served in both the 66th Infantry Division and the 100th Infantry Division.

In late December of 1944, Sees found himself in the Ardennes Forest, in France, the infamous site of the “Battle of the Bulge”. The Battle of the Bulge was the bloodiest battle for American forces on the Western Front, with 20,000 Americans killed and tens of thousands more wounded, missing, or captured. Sees was in continuous combat for 146 days during his time in France, and upon his return to the U.S. said, “I didn’t want to talk about it. I still really don’t want to. There is no way to explain to somebody what it is like being in the service unless you were there. It is very difficult to tell someone what it was like. It was hell.”

Eighty years later, Sees finds himself in a very different environment, surrounded by loved ones and blowing out candles on a cake with white icing, an American flag, red, white and blue sprinkles and even a few Lego little green Army men.

Sees received several proclamations thanking him for his military service and congratulating him on turning 106 from representatives of U.S. Senator JD Vance, the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber, the city of Marietta and Washington County. Washington County Commissioner James Booth presented Sees proclamations from U.S. Rep. Michael Rulli and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center was also on hand to celebrate. Medical Center Director Ken Mortimer stated, “this milestone event became more than just a birthday party. It was a testament to the enduring bond between Veterans and those dedicated to serving them.”

Mr. Mortimer would go on to note in correspondence to VA staff, “This celebration was a poignant reminder of the vital role VA plays – not only in the care we deliver but in the relationships we foster with Veterans and their communities. It all starts with safety and quality, building a foundation of trust and excellence that extends into every aspect of the Veteran experience. It’s about meeting their needs and reminding them how deeply they matter.

Events like this remind us that we are all the face of VA, not just in our clinics and hospitals, but in every aspect of our lives – at grocery stores, community events, schools, and beyond. Our commitment to Veterans is not confined to a single setting; it’s a lived experience. Seeing our teams engage so fully in the lives of the community reinforces the importance of true connection.”

For Mr. Roy Sees, a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, American Campaign Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze star campaigns, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation and the Knight of the Legion of Honor Medal by France, he knows precisely what the VA means and how it has impacted his life as well.

“I guess there is a God, but don’t know why me. I’m thankful for it, I’ve had a pretty good life,” he said.