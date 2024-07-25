Telehealth Fair, Cincinnati VA

When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cincinnati VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for the Cincinnati VA Telehealth Fair on August 23rd! Discover how telehealth services can enhance your care and make healthcare more accessible.

Come and learn about:

Telehealth tools and technology

Virtual appointments

Mental Health

Wound Care

Women’s Health

Dermatology

Audiology

Cardiology

Rehabilitation

And more!

Meet our dedicated staff, ask questions, and explore the future of healthcare. Don't miss this opportunity to connect and stay informed!

