The new Dearborn Clinic is located at 131 Campus Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47025. Veterans with existing appointments at the Dearborn Clinic should report to this new address. The new phone number for the Dearborn outpatient clinic is, (812)539-2313.

Telehealth Fair

Telehealth Fair, Cincinnati VA

When:

Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Auditorium

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Cincinnati VA Telehealth Fair on August 23rd! Discover how telehealth services can enhance your care and make healthcare more accessible.

Come and learn about:

  • Telehealth tools and technology
  • Virtual appointments
  • Mental Health 
  • Wound Care 
  • Women’s Health 
  • Dermatology 
  • Audiology 
  • Cardiology 
  • Rehabilitation
  • And more!

Meet our dedicated staff, ask questions, and explore the future of healthcare. Don't miss this opportunity to connect and stay informed!

Last updated: