Telehealth Fair
Telehealth Fair, Cincinnati VA
When:
Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Cincinnati VA Telehealth Fair on August 23rd! Discover how telehealth services can enhance your care and make healthcare more accessible.
Come and learn about:
- Telehealth tools and technology
- Virtual appointments
- Mental Health
- Wound Care
- Women’s Health
- Dermatology
- Audiology
- Cardiology
- Rehabilitation
- And more!
Meet our dedicated staff, ask questions, and explore the future of healthcare. Don't miss this opportunity to connect and stay informed!