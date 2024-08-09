Mental Health Summit When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: DAV National Headquarters 860 Dolwick Drive Erlanger, KY Cost: Free





Register For more information or to register for the 2024 Cincinnati Mental Health Summit, contact Anna Daily at anna.daily2@va.gov

Cincinnati, Ohio – On September 13, 2024, local Veterans, current and former service members and their families will take part in a summit to discuss mental health issues affecting Veterans. Throughout the summit being held at the DAV National Headquarters in Erlanger KY, participants can hear from leading authorities on geriatric topics and learn about the many programs at the Cincinnati, VA. Joining them will be representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal and state agencies, local mental health groups, Veterans service organizations, health care facilities, schools and universities.

People interested in participating must register by September 12 to attend the free event.

