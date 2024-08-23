Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)

When: Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Repeats Where: 4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6 Norwood, OH Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Other VA events