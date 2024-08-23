Skip to Content

The new Dearborn Clinic is located at 131 Campus Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47025. Veterans with existing appointments at the Dearborn Clinic should report to this new address. The new phone number for the Dearborn outpatient clinic is, (812)539-2313.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health (Hamilton Outpatient Clinic and VA Video Connect)

When:

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

1750 South Erie Highway

Hamilton, OH

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at,  513-475-6381.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health.  Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being.  They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll.

