Hispanic Heritage Month Web Series: View Online or In-Person

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





It is with great pleasure that we invite you to join the VA Office of the Secretary, Center for Minority Veterans (CMV), and and Veterans Affairs Hispanic Association (VAHA) in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Your presence at this significant event, which will be both online and in-person, is highly valued. We are honored to have special guests from diverse backgrounds: The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, 78th US Navy Secretary, and The Honorable Jaime Areizaga-Soto, VA’s Chairman, Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

We will have VA's own, our event host, William Vargas, provide us with a Salsa lesson to get us moving, along with other special guests. Their presence will add a unique perspective to our event.

Hispanic Heritage Month Webinar Opening Celebration: Pioneers of Change, Shaping the Future Together (youtube.com)

"Pioneers of Change, Shaping the Future Together"

