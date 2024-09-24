Cincinnati VAMC to host Breast Cancer Awareness Month event Oct. 10

When: Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) Women’s Health Program will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Event and Resource Fair on Oct. 10, at 1 – 3 p.m. in the CVAMC auditorium. The event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, as well as staff, and will showcase various programs and services available to Veterans, and a contest for the best pink outfit.

Representatives from the following programs and services will be present at the event:

Women’s Health Program

Service Act Screening

Eligibility

Intimate Partner Violence Program

Military Sexual Trauma Program

Pelvic Floor Therapy Program

Peer Support Program

Chaplain Services

Pharmacy

Nutrition Services

Suicide Prevention Program

Homeless Vets Program

Million Vets Program

Social Work Services

Caregiver Support Program

Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program.

Whole Health Program (Art Therapy)

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in a pink outfit, and the winner of the best pink outfit contest will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the event or to learn about how to assess your risk of breast cancer through VA, call Women’s Health at 513-861-3100 ext. 206890.

