Cincinnati VAMC to host Breast Cancer Awareness Month event Oct. 10

Breast Cancer

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Auditorium

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) Women’s Health Program will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Event and Resource Fair on Oct. 10, at 1 – 3 p.m. in the CVAMC auditorium. The event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, as well as staff, and will showcase various programs and services available to Veterans, and a contest for the best pink outfit.

Representatives from the following programs and services will be present at the event:

  • Women’s Health Program 
  • Service Act Screening 
  • Eligibility 
  • Intimate Partner Violence Program 
  • Military Sexual Trauma Program 
  • Pelvic Floor Therapy Program 
  • Peer Support Program 
  • Chaplain Services 
  • Pharmacy
  • Nutrition Services 
  • Suicide Prevention Program 
  • Homeless Vets Program
  • Million Vets Program 
  • Social Work Services 
  • Caregiver Support Program 
  • Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program.
  • Whole Health Program (Art Therapy)

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in a pink outfit, and the winner of the best pink outfit contest will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the event or to learn about how to assess your risk of breast cancer through VA, call Women’s Health at 513-861-3100 ext. 206890.

