Cincinnati VAMC to host Breast Cancer Awareness Month event Oct. 10
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Cincinnati VA Medical Center (CVAMC) Women’s Health Program will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Event and Resource Fair on Oct. 10, at 1 – 3 p.m. in the CVAMC auditorium. The event is free and open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, as well as staff, and will showcase various programs and services available to Veterans, and a contest for the best pink outfit.
Representatives from the following programs and services will be present at the event:
- Women’s Health Program
- Service Act Screening
- Eligibility
- Intimate Partner Violence Program
- Military Sexual Trauma Program
- Pelvic Floor Therapy Program
- Peer Support Program
- Chaplain Services
- Pharmacy
- Nutrition Services
- Suicide Prevention Program
- Homeless Vets Program
- Million Vets Program
- Social Work Services
- Caregiver Support Program
- Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program.
- Whole Health Program (Art Therapy)
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in a pink outfit, and the winner of the best pink outfit contest will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
For more information about the event or to learn about how to assess your risk of breast cancer through VA, call Women’s Health at 513-861-3100 ext. 206890.