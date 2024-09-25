Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: DAV National Headquarters 860 Dolwick Drive Erlanger, KY Cost: Free





Join us for a day of support, services, and community for our veterans in need. The Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down, in partnership with **Disabled American Veterans (DAV), is offering essential resources to help veterans facing homelessness and those who may be struggling.

Services include:

✅ Housing assistance

✅ Legal Assistance

✅ Employment resources

✅ Free meals and hygiene kits

✅ And much more!

We’re here to serve those who’ve served us. Spread the word and let’s ensure no veteran is left behind.

Other VA events