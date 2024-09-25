Skip to Content

Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down

When:

Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

DAV National Headquarters

860 Dolwick Drive

Erlanger, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us for a day of support, services, and community for our veterans in need. The Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down, in partnership with **Disabled American Veterans (DAV), is offering essential resources to help veterans facing homelessness and those who may be struggling.

Services include:

✅ Housing assistance

✅ Legal Assistance

✅ Employment resources

✅ Free meals and hygiene kits

✅ And much more!

We’re here to serve those who’ve served us. Spread the word and let’s ensure no veteran is left behind. 

