Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down
When:
Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
DAV National Headquarters
860 Dolwick Drive
Erlanger, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us for a day of support, services, and community for our veterans in need. The Cincinnati VA Homeless Stand Down, in partnership with **Disabled American Veterans (DAV), is offering essential resources to help veterans facing homelessness and those who may be struggling.
Services include:
✅ Housing assistance
✅ Legal Assistance
✅ Employment resources
✅ Free meals and hygiene kits
✅ And much more!
We’re here to serve those who’ve served us. Spread the word and let’s ensure no veteran is left behind.