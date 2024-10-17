National Family Caregivers Month at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





RSVP to Caregiver Support by November 4, 2024, by calling or Email, cincinnaticaregiversupport@va.gov

November is a special time for the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) as we join the nation in celebrating National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on Tuesday November 12, 2024, in the Medical Center Auditorium from 9:00am – Noon with a Refresh & Renew Self-Care Fair featuring: Aromatherapy, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, Programs & Resources focused on Caregiver Support, Refreshments, Giveaways, and Piano performances by Xavier University music students.

CSP understands the challenges and rewards of caregiving and is here to uplift you with the support you need. This year’s theme, Caregiving: Refresh & Renew, reflects our mission to empower you with resources that nurture your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. We remain committed to enhancing your caregiving journey through a range of trainings, services, and tools, all designed with your well-being as the priority.

CSP is dedicated to continually evolving and improving the support we offer. Our Cincinnati VA CSP team is excited to celebrate you!

