When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





Call one of our Lung Cancer Screening Coordinators to schedule your appointment today! Lung Cancer Screening Coordinators: Karen Bosse or Lisa Henkes

Attention Veterans! Join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on November 21, 2024. Early detection saves lives, and we’re offering low-dose CT scans to screen for lung cancer—especially important for those with a history of smoking.



Who’s Eligible?

• Veterans aged 50-80

• Current or former smokers with a significant history

• Anyone with lung health concerns





This screening could make all the difference.

