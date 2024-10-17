Lung Cancer Screening Day
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Call one of our Lung Cancer Screening Coordinators to schedule your appointment today!
Lung Cancer Screening Coordinators:
Karen Bosse
Lisa Henkes
Attention Veterans! Join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on November 21, 2024. Early detection saves lives, and we’re offering low-dose CT scans to screen for lung cancer—especially important for those with a history of smoking.
Who’s Eligible?
• Veterans aged 50-80
• Current or former smokers with a significant history
• Anyone with lung health concerns
This screening could make all the difference.