When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





For the millions of people living with Diabetes, everyday life can be a struggle. Living with Diabetes forces you to be more resilient, organized, and responsible. It means you must think about how you care for yourself in multiple aspects of your life, from how you eat, your sleeping habits, daily activity, making time for mental health, and more. Even the simplest task requires many extra decisions. It can make it harder for you to see a brighter future ahead. And if you don’t have access to care, life with Diabetes can be difficult to manage on your own.

Living with Diabetes impacts both the physical and mental well-being of millions of Veterans, this leaves many people at risk of being overwhelmed by their condition. This World Diabetes Day let's put well-being at the heart of diabetes care before the condition and share how collectively as a team it is possible to live a healthy life with Diabetes. Join us on Thursday November 14, 2024, at the Cincinnati VA at our World Diabetes Day Fair where Veterans, Staff members, Caregivers, and Families can learn ways to effectively manage Diabetes and live a long healthy life.

