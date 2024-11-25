Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Will Declaration

When: Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Cost: Free





Join Us for an Important Event: Health Care POA & Living Will Declaration at Cincinnati VA!

📅 Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

📍 Location: Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Are you a Veteran or family member looking to plan ahead for your health care decisions? Join us for this special event where you can:

✅ Complete a Health Care Power of Attorney (POA)

✅ Create a Living Will Declaration

✅ Speak with professionals who can answer your questions about advance directives

Having these documents in place ensures your wishes are respected and provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

📝 What to Bring:

• A valid photo ID

• Names and contact information for individuals you want to name in your documents

This service is free for Veterans and their families. Don’t miss this opportunity to take an important step toward planning your future!

Other VA events