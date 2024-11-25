Healthcare Power of Attorney and Living Will Declaration
When:
Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Join Us for an Important Event: Health Care POA & Living Will Declaration at Cincinnati VA!
📅 Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
⏰ Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
📍 Location: Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Are you a Veteran or family member looking to plan ahead for your health care decisions? Join us for this special event where you can:
✅ Complete a Health Care Power of Attorney (POA)
✅ Create a Living Will Declaration
✅ Speak with professionals who can answer your questions about advance directives
Having these documents in place ensures your wishes are respected and provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.
📝 What to Bring:
• A valid photo ID
• Names and contact information for individuals you want to name in your documents
This service is free for Veterans and their families. Don’t miss this opportunity to take an important step toward planning your future!