Suicide Prevention
The Suicide Prevention Program at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center is committed to offering and continuing to build a range of resources and a network of support for all Veterans, including those who do not, and may never, seek care within the VA health care system. No matter how you served, no matter what you're going through, support is available and there is hope. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide recognizes suicide as a national public health issue that affects people from all walks of life.
The end of a personal relationship. The loss of a job. Everybody faces difficult times in life, and people cope with stressful situations in different ways. When emotional issues reach a crisis point, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect with caring, qualified responders: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text (838255).
Are you a Veteran in Crisis or concerned about one?
Find support anytime day or night
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Dial 988 then Press 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: Dial 711 then 988.
Connect with Local Support
Are you looking for clinical care or counseling? Assistance with benefits? No matter what you’re experiencing, we’re here to connect you with resources and support systems to help. Plus, each VA medical center has a Suicide Prevention Coordinator to connect you with the counseling and services needed. Cincinnati Suicide Prevention
Coping with a Suicide Loss
While grieving, it's normal to experience intense and distressing thoughts and emotions, such as denial, anger, sadness, and loneliness. You may also struggle to understand why that person took their own life or worry that you missed a warning sign.
These thoughts and feelings may be hard to talk about and may last a long time, change over time, and resurface on holidays, anniversaries, and birthdays. It's not uncommon to develop certain mental conditions, such as depression and anxiety, that make it even harder to cope. Our mission is to provide support, information, and resources to VA staff and loved ones following a Veteran or employee suicide loss to promote healing and reduce risk among those exposed to and impacted by the loss.
If you could benefit from Suicide Postvention support, contact us at
Practice Secure Firearm and Medication Storage
While firearms and medications are usually handled responsibly, they can become deadly if a Veteran is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide. Because many suicidal crises are brief, safe storage practices can save a life by increasing the amount of time and distance between someone having a suicidal crisis and access to a firearm or medication. Visit KeepItSecure for more tips on how to keep Veterans and their families safe.
Contact us
Should you have any questions, please contact us at VHASPCOH-539CINSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov
Phone :