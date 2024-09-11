Suicide Prevention

While grieving, it's normal to experience intense and distressing thoughts and emotions, such as denial, anger, sadness, and loneliness. You may also struggle to understand why that person took their own life or worry that you missed a warning sign.

These thoughts and feelings may be hard to talk about and may last a long time, change over time, and resurface on holidays, anniversaries, and birthdays. It's not uncommon to develop certain mental conditions, such as depression and anxiety, that make it even harder to cope. Our mission is to provide support, information, and resources to VA staff and loved ones following a Veteran or employee suicide loss to promote healing and reduce risk among those exposed to and impacted by the loss.

If you could benefit from Suicide Postvention support, contact us at

Email: VHACINCincinnatiPostventionTeam@va.gov