Veteran Stand Down - Parkersburg, WV
eteran Stand Down to assist homeless and at-risk Veterans in the Ohio Valley area. VA and non-VA resources will be available.
When:
Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Parkersburg Armory
1500 Blizzard Dr.
Parkersburg, WV
Cost:
Free
If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring in a copy of your DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID. For more information, contact Allison Pritt, HCHV Social Worker at 304-841-1796.Directions: Take 5th St / Division St. Exit off Rt. 50 in Parkersburg. Follow Division St. onto Blizzard Dr. to your destination.