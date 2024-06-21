Veteran Stand Down - Parkersburg, WV eteran Stand Down to assist homeless and at-risk Veterans in the Ohio Valley area. VA and non-VA resources will be available. When: Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parkersburg Armory 1500 Blizzard Dr. Parkersburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Parkersburg Armory Cost: Free





If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring in a copy of your DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID. For more information, contact Allison Pritt, HCHV Social Worker at 304-841-1796.Directions: Take 5th St / Division St. Exit off Rt. 50 in Parkersburg. Follow Division St. onto Blizzard Dr. to your destination.

