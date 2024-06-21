Veterans Education and Resource Fair Clarksburg VA has again teamed up with Soldier and Family Readiness for the 2nd annual Veterans Education and Resource Fair at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Nathan Goff Armory 5 Armory Road Clarksburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Nathan Goff Armory Cost: Free





Clarksburg VA has again teamed up with Soldier and Family Readiness for the 2nd annual Veterans Education and Resource Fair at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg. Multiple VA and non-VA resources and vendors will be available.

Registration for tickets begins at 10:30

Flag raising at 11

ResourceDuffel Bags provided by Valley HealthCare System .

Bag distribution starts at 11:15 While supplies last

Meals for the first 300 Veterans starting at 11:30



