Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg to host a flu vaccine drive-thru clinic.

When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking Garage 1 Medical Center Drive Clarksburg, WV Cost: Free





The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical center will offer a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 8:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. in the parking garage adjacent to the medical center in Clarksburg. Flu vaccines will be available for Veterans only. Veterans are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt. September 30th will be the first day the flu vaccination is offered at the medical center for the 2024-2025 flu season.

