VA's Shining Tribute to Our Heroes

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a light up night event titled: VA's Shining Tribute to Our Heroes! This year, we are excited to unveil over 10 commercial light displays for the first time. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Ribbon-Cutting ceremony for our event. Enjoy holiday cookies, hot chocolate, music, a card-making session to write holiday cards to our Veterans. Bring the whole family as it's open to all ages. VA enrollment staff will be available to enroll Veterans into VA Healthcare. On-site Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available for Veterans. We invite the community to join us, experience the holiday magic, and pay tribute to our Veterans.