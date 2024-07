When: Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Diabetes Basics is open to all VA enrolled Veterans with a diagnosis of Diabetes or Prediabetes. Taught by a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, once monthly on VA Video Connect.

Topics include:

Overview of diabetes

High and low blood sugar management

Nutrition recommendations and more!

Call 610-384-7711 ext. 3751 to learn more or sign up.

Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

