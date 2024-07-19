Nutrition & Cardiovascular Class

When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Interested in learning a variety of healthy eating strategies for blood pressure control and cardiovascular health?

This virtual VA Video Connect class highlights low salt and low fat, and talks about strategies for grocery shopping, cooking and dining out.

To register or for more information call 610-383-0239, extension 6207.

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

