Skip to Content

Nutrition & Cardiovascular Class

a table with objects such as a bowl of fruits, beans and nuts sitting next to a machine showing vital signs

When:

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Interested in learning a variety of healthy eating strategies for blood pressure control and cardiovascular health?

This virtual VA Video Connect class highlights low salt and low fat, and talks about strategies for grocery shopping, cooking and dining out.

To register or for more information call 610-383-0239, extension 6207.

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Other VA events

Last updated: