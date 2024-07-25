Labor Day Weekend Car Show honoring Coatesville Veterans

Come out and enjoy a wide variety of cars, food, music and carnival games at the Labor Day Weekend Car Show.

When: Sat. Aug 31, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Coatesville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us Labor Day Weekend Car Show and enjoy a wide variety of cars, food, music and carnival games. This event is open to community members and has space to host more than 150 vehicles. VA enrollment information will be available. Held at the Coatesville VA Medical Center from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2024, the event was made possible through donations from Horseman Auto Works and David's Drive 831.

Other VA events