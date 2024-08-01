When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 7:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Join us in raising awareness and funds for Veteran Suicide Prevention at this professionally timed event. Register now for the 1st Annual Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 7, at the Coatesville VA Medical Center campus.

Free registration for Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers! Same day registration is offered but save $5 by registering in advance.

Race starts promptly at 9 a.m. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m.

Address: 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd, Coatesville VA Medical Center, Coatesville, PA, 19320

