1st Annual Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk
When:
Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 7:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us in raising awareness and funds for Veteran Suicide Prevention at this professionally timed event. Register now for the 1st Annual Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 7, at the Coatesville VA Medical Center campus.
Free registration for Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers! Same day registration is offered but save $5 by registering in advance.
Race starts promptly at 9 a.m. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m.
