Veterans On-the-Spot Enrollment & Free Pancake Breakfast When: Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: PFC Robert Montgomery VFW Post 4480 406 W 4th Avenue Parkesburg, PA Cost: Free





Veterans are invited to a free pancake breakfast and learn about the PACT Act eligibility expansion. Speak with subject matter experts about the services and benefits available to Veterans.

Information Available:

Enrollment & Eligibility

PACT Act

Women Veteran Services

Physical Rehabilitation

Home Based Primary Care

My HealtheVet

Veterans Benefits Administration

Chester County Department of Veterans Affairs

PA Military & Veterans Affairs

Can’t make the event? Visit our webpage now. va.gov/coatesville-health-care/register-for-care

Other VA events