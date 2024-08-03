Veterans On-the-Spot Enrollment & Free Pancake Breakfast
When:
Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
PFC Robert Montgomery VFW Post 4480
406 W 4th Avenue
Parkesburg, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to a free pancake breakfast and learn about the PACT Act eligibility expansion. Speak with subject matter experts about the services and benefits available to Veterans.
Information Available:
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- PACT Act
- Women Veteran Services
- Physical Rehabilitation
- Home Based Primary Care
- My HealtheVet
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Chester County Department of Veterans Affairs
- PA Military & Veterans Affairs
Can’t make the event? Visit our webpage now. va.gov/coatesville-health-care/register-for-care