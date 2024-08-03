Skip to Content

Veterans On-the-Spot Enrollment & Free Pancake Breakfast

When:

Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

PFC Robert Montgomery VFW Post 4480

406 W 4th Avenue

Parkesburg, PA

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to a free pancake breakfast and learn about the PACT Act eligibility expansion. Speak with subject matter experts about the services and benefits available to Veterans.

Information Available:

  • Enrollment & Eligibility
  • PACT Act
  • Women Veteran Services
  • Physical Rehabilitation
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • My HealtheVet
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Chester County Department of Veterans Affairs
  • PA Military & Veterans Affairs

Can’t make the event? Visit our webpage now. va.gov/coatesville-health-care/register-for-care

