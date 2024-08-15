Veteran Job Fair: Community Employers Hiring

Local employers looking to hire Veterans.

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 38 Room B02 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Spread the word that Coatesville VA is hosting a community job fair for Veterans in Building 38 Room B02 where there will be 12 local employers onsite looking to hire. This not for jobs at the Coatesville VA Medical Center but local employers who are looking to hire Veterans.

For more information, contact Maria Van Dunk, Employment Specialist, at 484-796-1974 or email Maria.VanDunk@va.gov.

https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/locations/coatesville-va-med…

