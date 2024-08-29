Micro-floral Arrangements Event on Positive Thinking Day
Make and take home a micro-floral arrangement.
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Outside Pavillion in Oval 1
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans and Employees are invited to join us on Positive Thinking Day to stop by the Pavilion inside Oval 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make and take home a micro-floral arrangement of their own creation while supplies last.
The alternate location for inclement weather is the basement of Building 9, Room B02. Questions? Call Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711 extension 6813.