Micro-floral Arrangements Event on Positive Thinking Day

Make and take home a micro-floral arrangement.

When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Outside Pavillion in Oval 1 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Veterans and Employees are invited to join us on Positive Thinking Day to stop by the Pavilion inside Oval 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make and take home a micro-floral arrangement of their own creation while supplies last.

The alternate location for inclement weather is the basement of Building 9, Room B02. Questions? Call Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711 extension 6813.

