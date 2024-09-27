Yoga Classes at West Norriton VA Clinic

When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Repeats Where: 2495 General Armistead Avenue, Suite A Norristown, PA Cost: Free





Join us for introductory instructional yoga classes that are perfect for beginners and those with experience.

Sessions are held at our West Norriton VA clinic on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pre-register by calling 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or send a secure message to the Whole Health Admin group.

Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Wed. Jan 15, 2025, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Other VA events