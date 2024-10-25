Come join us for 2024 Veterans Week's largest event, the Veterans Showcase.

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Inside Oval 2 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Coatesville VA is hosting a showcase event in Oval 2. Our biggest event this year is open to everyone in the community and will host community favorites like the classic car show, the Coatesville High School JROTC, band, and the dance and cheer teams. While you’re there you’ll have the chance to receive prizes from Organon, the independent global healthcare company.

