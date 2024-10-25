Coffee with a Cop

Share a cup with the men and women of the Coatesville VA Police Department.

When: Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Where: Building 9 Times Square Coffee Shop 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Anyone in the community is invited to stop by and share a cup of coffee with the men and women of the Coatesville VA Police Department. Stop by the coffee shop in Times Square at Building 9 and get to know the outstanding police force that protects Veterans, visitors and staff on our campus.

