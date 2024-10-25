Skip to Content

Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a cop logo.

Share a cup with the men and women of the Coatesville VA Police Department.

When:

Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET

Where:

Building 9 Times Square Coffee Shop

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Anyone in the community is invited to stop by and share a cup of coffee with the men and women of the Coatesville VA Police Department. Stop by the coffee shop in Times Square at Building 9 and get to know the outstanding police force that protects Veterans, visitors and staff on our campus. 

