Salute 1 Wreath Laying Event

Salute 1 Wreath laying Ceremony

Join us for a wreath laying ceremony in Coatesville.

When:

Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:45 am – 11:15 am ET

Where:

Veterans Park also known as Gateway Park

22 E Lincoln Highway

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us at Veterans Park on 1st Avenue in Coatesville on the corner of Lincoln Highway for a wreath laying ceremony hosted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1777 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 287. If you don't know the location, set your GPS to Gateway Park” 22 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320-3421

 

