Unhoused Veteran Stand Down
Assistance for homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of homelessness.
When:
Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET
Where:
Chester City Hall
1 East 4th Street
Chester, PA
Cost:
Free
Homeless Veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless, are invited to join us for an Unhoused Veteran Stand Down. Coatesville VA Medical Center is participating in the event hosted by the Delaware County Veteran’s Network.
RECEIVE FREE
A hot meal, non-perishable food, clothing, barber services, and basic necessities.
ACCESS SERVICES FOR
Emergency housing
VHA health screenings
Legal aid
Community housing resources
VHA enrollment services
Onsite mental health
ADDRESS
Join us at Chester City Hall located on Septa Route 109 at 1 East 4th Street, Chester, PA 19013
TRANSPORTATION
Need transportation to the stand down?
Shuttles will be provided from Breaking Bread Shelter located at 107 Long Lane, Upper Darby, near 69th Street Station.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Please contact delcoveteransnetwork@gmail.com with any questions.