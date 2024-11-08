Unhoused Veteran Stand Down Assistance for homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of homelessness. When: Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am ET Where: Chester City Hall 1 East 4th Street Chester, PA Cost: Free





Homeless Veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless, are invited to join us for an Unhoused Veteran Stand Down. Coatesville VA Medical Center is participating in the event hosted by the Delaware County Veteran’s Network.

RECEIVE FREE

A hot meal, non-perishable food, clothing, barber services, and basic necessities.

ACCESS SERVICES FOR

Emergency housing

VHA health screenings

Legal aid

Community housing resources

VHA enrollment services

Onsite mental health

ADDRESS

Join us at Chester City Hall located on Septa Route 109 at 1 East 4th Street, Chester, PA 19013

TRANSPORTATION

Need transportation to the stand down?

Shuttles will be provided from Breaking Bread Shelter located at 107 Long Lane, Upper Darby, near 69th Street Station.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Please contact delcoveteransnetwork@gmail.com with any questions.

