Introduction to Whole Health Class
Learn a different way to approach your health care.
When:
Wed. Jan 22, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 4 Room B03
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.
Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center is committed to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.
Located in Building 4 Room B03.
Walk-ins welcome.
No referral is necessary.
Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.
https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/
Wed. Feb 26, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Wed. Mar 26, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Wed. Apr 23, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Wed. May 28, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Wed. Jun 25, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET