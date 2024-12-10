VA S.A.V.E. Training
You can prevent Veteran suicide. Start by learning the VA S.A.V.E. acronym.
Free
VA S.A.V.E. Training will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention:
S - Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized
A - Ask the most important question of all — “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”
V - Validate the Veteran’s experience
E - Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help
Use the online resource locator to find VA facilities, Vet Centers, suicide prevention coordinators, and other VA resources at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/find-resources/local-resources/
Use the event link to join the Microsoft Teams virtual meeting on the scheduled day and time.
Meeting ID: 280 556 807 803
Passcode: Gb3xd6ah
Prefer to call in?
Dial in by phone +1 872-701-0185,,538969409#
