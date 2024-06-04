LGBTQ+ Pride Walk

When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Walking Path behind Bldg 106 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





June 14 is also Wear Pride Day. Come dressed in Pride gear. Celebrate love, unity, and acceptance by joining us on a stroll dedicated to inclusivity, support, and allyship. Let’s walk together, showing our commitment to standing up for equality and embracing diversity. VA takes Pride in serving all Veterans who served. Let’s make a statement by wearing Pride gear to the walk. Whether its a rainbow flag, colorful shirt, or any other symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, let’s showcase our solidarity and spread love in every step we take.