Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Stand Down
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 106, Room 106 and Courtyard
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
We will be holding the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Stand Down
10/24/2024 from 9 am to 1 pm
Building 106, Room D100 and outside in the courtyard
The Stand Down Event includes services and activities targeted to meet the basic needs as well as the longer-term rehabilitation objectives of homeless Veterans.
The events include a wide array of services from both internal VA and community resources for Veterans in the homeless community.