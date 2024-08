CVAHCS Farmers Market

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Patriot's Park, in front of Bldg 22, across from the Canteen 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





Join us to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables

and how to begin cultivating your garden.

Organized by:

Vista-Dale Hanley, RD

with contributions from:

Nutrition & Food Services

CDCE (formerly Voluntary Service)

local SC farmers

until supplies run out

Veteran ID Required

ALL VETERANS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH COLUMBIA VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.

Patriot's Park, in front of Bldg. 22 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC 29209

