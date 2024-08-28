Skip to Content

Reminder: Due to the Labor Day holiday, all Columbia VA outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed on Mon., Sept. 2. Dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency.

Call the Veteran Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, in a mental health emergency.

Columbia VA Health Care System Town Hall

Townhall Sep 9, 2024

When:

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall Wednesday, Sep 9, 2024 from 1030am to Noon

This town hall will be held in-person and virtually.

For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Dorn VAMC campus in Columbia (6349 Garners Ferry Road), in Building 5/the Auditorium. For those who cannot attend in-person, the virtual link is: 

 

________________________________________________________________________________

Microsoft Teams Need help?

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 265 532 628 14

Passcode: pdCUia

Dial in by phone

+1 872-701-0185,,93324062# United States, Chicago

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 933 240 62#

 

Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there! 

 

 

Other VA events

Last updated: