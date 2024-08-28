Columbia VA Health Care System Town Hall
Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Free
The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall Wednesday, Sep 9, 2024 from 1030am to Noon
This town hall will be held in-person and virtually.
For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Dorn VAMC campus in Columbia (6349 Garners Ferry Road), in Building 5/the Auditorium. For those who cannot attend in-person, the virtual link is:
Meeting ID: 265 532 628 14
Passcode: pdCUia
Dial in by phone
+1 872-701-0185,,93324062# United States, Chicago
Phone conference ID: 933 240 62#
Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns. We can't wait to see you there!