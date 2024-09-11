CVAHCS Hispanic Heritage Month

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: onday, September 16, 2024 11:00 AM (EST) In-Person Access: Building 5, Auditorium 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together 2024



The observance we celebrate as Hispanic Heritage Month originally started in 1968, as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson. In August 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the observance to cover 30 days starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. The timing of Hispanic Heritage Month reflects the diversity within the U.S. Hispanic population. September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Additionally, many Latin and Spanish-speaking countries commemorate their indigenous people by celebrating Día de la Raza on October 12, which also falls within these 30 days.

During this month and throughout the year, Columbia VA Health Care System honors and remembers all the significant accomplishments of Americans of Hispanic/Latin descent. With centuries-old traditions adorned with their distinct and dynamic perspective, Hispanic and Latinx individuals have enhanced and shaped America’s character in invaluable ways. A powerful statement that is reinforced in this year’s theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together;” a theme that encapsulates the spirit of innovation, resilience, and unity that define the Hispanic experience.

Please join us on September 16, 2024, at 11 am (EST) to explore the ways that we can work together to ensure that all voices are represented and welcomed; thereby building stronger communities that lead to a stronger nation.

Monday, September 16, 2024

11:00 AM (EST)

In-Person Access: Building 5, Auditorium

Microsoft Teams

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 246 179 607 857

Passcode: sK4zcF

Dial in by phone

+1 872-701-0185,,150326550# United States, Chicago

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 150 326 550#

For organizers: Meeting options| Reset dial-in PIN

Other VA events