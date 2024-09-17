American Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Building 5, Auditorium 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





Blood Drive

VA Medical Center Columbia

Wednesday, October 2nd

11:00AM to 4:00PM-Building 5, Auditorium

To schedule your appointment please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: SCVeterans

Pro Tips: Bring photo ID, eat well, hydrate, and complete your RapidPass online before arrival

$10 Amazon.com gift card by email and chance to win one of three $5K gift cards

Other VA events