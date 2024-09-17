American Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 5, Auditorium
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Blood Drive
VA Medical Center Columbia
Wednesday, October 2nd
11:00AM to 4:00PM-Building 5, Auditorium
To schedule your appointment please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: SCVeterans
Pro Tips: Bring photo ID, eat well, hydrate, and complete your RapidPass online before arrival
$10 Amazon.com gift card by email and chance to win one of three $5K gift cards