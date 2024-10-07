Greenville Veteran Art Show & Info Fair

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 41 Park Creek Drive Greenville, SC Cost: Free





Celebrate Veterans Day at the Greenville VA Clinic with the Veteran Art Show & Info Fair on November 7th, from 10 am - 2 pm!



Explore incredible art by local Veterans, learn about health and wellness, and connect with Veteran Service Organizations.



To submit artwork , please email the following information to Heather.Windham@va.gov. Submission deadline for artwork is October 15!



Veteran Name:

Phone Number:

Email:

Description of Artwork:

Size of art work:

Number of pieces to submit:



Please include a picture of your art submission so we may plan an appropriate display setting during the art show.

Note: The clinic will provide tables on which to display your work, but we need the veterans to provide necessary display equipment, e.g., easel, stands, etc. to enhance the viewing experience. Each submission will contain a notation card with information about the artist and your art work.

Please provide the following to help us complete the card(s):

Name of work (if you have named it):

Veteran branch of service:

Dates of Service:

