Veterans Assistance Expo When: Mon. Oct 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Exchange Park 9850 US-78 Ladson, SC Cost: Free





As a veteran, you deserve the best support, and we're here to provide it! Join us at the Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) for a Veterans Assistance Expo where you can receive personalized assistance with your VA benefits and services.

Event Details:

📅 November 14-16, 2024

📍 Exchange Park, 9850 US-78, Ladson, SC

🕐 November 14-15: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

🕐 November 16: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

At the event, you'll be able to:

Get help with your disability claim and VA eligibility .

and . Learn about health care enrollment and PACT Act information.

and information. Access mental health resources , Veterans IDs , career resources , and more.

, , , and more. Meet with on-site Compensation & Pension Examiners for eligible veterans.

This is an in-person event offering real-time assistance to answer your questions and address your needs. Don’t miss this opportunity!

For more details and helpful resources, visit:

👉 VA Welcome Kit

👉 #VetResources

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate support, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.

Thank you for your service, and we look forward to seeing you there!

