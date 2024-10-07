Skip to Content

As a veteran, you deserve the best support, and we're here to provide it! Join us at the Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) for a Veterans Assistance Expo where you can receive personalized assistance with your VA benefits and services.

Event Details:
📅 November 14-16, 2024
📍 Exchange Park, 9850 US-78, Ladson, SC

🕐 November 14-15: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
🕐 November 16: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

At the event, you'll be able to:

  • Get help with your disability claim and VA eligibility.
  • Learn about health care enrollment and PACT Act information.
  • Access mental health resources, Veterans IDs, career resources, and more.
  • Meet with on-site Compensation & Pension Examiners for eligible veterans.

This is an in-person event offering real-time assistance to answer your questions and address your needs. Don’t miss this opportunity!

For more details and helpful resources, visit:
👉 VA Welcome Kit
👉 #VetResources

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate support, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.

Thank you for your service, and we look forward to seeing you there!

