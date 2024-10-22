When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Patriot's Park 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





The Columbia VA HCS is hosting a Veterans Day Health Fair & Vaccine Clinic, November 7 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.



The event is open to all Veterans and will be hosted in Patriot's Park at the Dorn VA Medical Center. If you are in the area come out and see all the Columbia VA HCS has to offer you!



Educational information, giveaways, music and much more with 40 services/programs represented.

