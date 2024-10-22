Skip to Content

Veterans Day Health Fair

Veterans Day Health Fair & Vaccine Clinic

When:

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Patriot's Park

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA HCS is hosting a Veterans Day Health Fair & Vaccine Clinic, November 7 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The event is open to all Veterans and will be hosted in Patriot's Park at the Dorn VA Medical Center. If you are in the area come out and see all the Columbia VA HCS has to offer you! 

Educational information, giveaways, music and much more with 40 services/programs represented. 

