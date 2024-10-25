Skip to Content

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Anderson VA Clinic: open

Greenville VA Clinic: open

Spartanburg VA Clinic: closed

Rock Hill VA Clinic: open

Sumter VA Clinic: open

Orangeburg VA Clinic: open

Florence VA Clinic: open

Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party

Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party

When:

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 5/Auditorium

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

🎉 Join us for Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party! 🎉

🗓 Date: November 14, 2024
🕚Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
📍Location: Auditorium Parking Lot 17, Dorn VAMC

Let’s come together for a fun and informative day as we move to achieve glycemic control! This event will feature:

🎶 Music by DJ Steele
💙 Diabetes Education
🚶‍♂️ Diabetes Walk
👣 Foot Examinations
🕺 Line Dancing
🍴 Food Samples
🎮 Games & More!

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn, have fun, and support the health of our Veterans! See you there!

Other VA events

Last updated: