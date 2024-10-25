When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Bldg. 5/Auditorium 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





🎉 Join us for Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party! 🎉

🗓 Date: November 14, 2024

🕚Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

📍Location: Auditorium Parking Lot 17, Dorn VAMC

Let’s come together for a fun and informative day as we move to achieve glycemic control! This event will feature:

🎶 Music by DJ Steele

💙 Diabetes Education

🚶‍♂️ Diabetes Walk

👣 Foot Examinations

🕺 Line Dancing

🍴 Food Samples

🎮 Games & More!

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn, have fun, and support the health of our Veterans! See you there!

