Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 5/Auditorium
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
🎉 Join us for Diabetes Awareness Day Block Party! 🎉
🗓 Date: November 14, 2024
🕚Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
📍Location: Auditorium Parking Lot 17, Dorn VAMC
Let’s come together for a fun and informative day as we move to achieve glycemic control! This event will feature:
🎶 Music by DJ Steele
💙 Diabetes Education
🚶♂️ Diabetes Walk
👣 Foot Examinations
🕺 Line Dancing
🍴 Food Samples
🎮 Games & More!
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn, have fun, and support the health of our Veterans! See you there!