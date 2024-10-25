Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Walk
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Wellness Path
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Join Us for the Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Walk!
Columbia VA Health Care System is hosting a Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Walk on November 13th to promote the importance of early detection and support for Veterans.
Date: November 13, 2024
Location: Dorn VAMC, Wellness Path
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Come walk with us, learn about the benefits of early screening, and show your support for Veterans battling lung cancer.
Together, we can raise awareness and encourage life-saving screenings!