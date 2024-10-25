Anderson Veterans Town Hall When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Elks Lodge 225 McGee Road Anderson, SC Cost: Free





The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



This town hall will be held in person and virtually. For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Elks Lodge in Anderson (225 McGee Road).



For those who cannot attend in person, the virtual link is:

https://bit.ly/Columbia_VAHCS_Anderson_TownHall



Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns.

We can't wait to see you there!

