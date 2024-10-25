Skip to Content

Anderson Veterans Town Hall

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Elks Lodge

225 McGee Road

Anderson, SC

Cost:

Free

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host its next Veterans Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.


This town hall will be held in person and virtually. For those interested in attending in person, the Town Hall will take place at the Elks Lodge in Anderson (225 McGee Road).


For those who cannot attend in person, the virtual link is:
https://bit.ly/Columbia_VAHCS_Anderson_TownHall 


Please attend the Town Hall to ask any questions, or voice any comments or concerns.
We can't wait to see you there! 

