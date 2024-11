24th Annual Vets' Christmas Charity Ride

When: Sun. Dec 8, 2024, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Main Drive in Front of Hospital 6439 Garners Ferry Road Columbia, SC Cost: Free





Sunday Dec 8, 2024

Meet at Carolina Honda Powerhouse parking lot, 901 Buckner Road, Columbia, SC 29203.

The ride will depart for Dorn VA Hospital at 2:00 PM rain or shine.

A minimum of two food trucks will provide hot food. Scouts will have drinks and sweets available.

Mission BBQ and Sonic will be providing food.

Gift drop off locations located on our website at www.vetsride.org or call (803) 252-3381

GIFT SUGGESTIONS

BATH ROBES (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

SWEATSHIRTS (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

SWEAT PANTS (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

COATS (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

HOODIE JACKETS (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

T-SHIRTS (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

UNDERWEAR (L, XL, 2XL, 3XL)

WARM SOCKS

WARM GLOVES

THROW BLANKETS

SCARVES

SLIPPERS

TOILET ARTICLES

COOKIES (without nuts)

GIFT CARDS

SOFT CANDY

SMALL RADIOS

BACK PACKS

BALL CAPS

WALMART GIFT CARDS

FOOD GIFT CARDS

CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

SPONSORS

CAROLINA HONDA

ALL AMERICAN HEATING AND AIR

THE HAVEN HARLEY-DAVIDSON

FIRST COMMUNITY BANK

MISSION BBQ

COLUMBIA FLAG AND SIGN

COMBAT VETERANS MOTORCYCLE ASSN. 34-1

THUNDER TOWER HARLEY-DAVIDSON

McWHIRTER BELLINGER & ASSOCIATES

GREGORY ELECTRIC

ZION & COMPANY INC.

PALMETTO ARMORY/CALIBER COFFEE

ABATE eLEGALS

ABATE OF SC CAYCE WEST COLUMBIA

TRUCK SUPPLY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

THE BLUE MARLIN

THE AD AGENCY

MITCHELL PRINTING & GRAPHICS INC.

PORTABLE SERVICES INC.

AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS POST 6

