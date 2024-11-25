Sumter Mini Health Fair

When: Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: 245 North Bultman Drive Sumter, SC Cost: Free





Date: Friday, December 6th

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Front Lobby, Sumter VA Clinic

Join us for a morning focused on health and wellness, tailored just for our Veterans. Discover the services and programs available to support your physical and mental health, including:

Whole Health

Women's Health

Diabetes & Cancer Screening Information

Telehealth Services

Caregiver Support Program

Intimate Partner Violence Resources

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with healthcare experts, learn about resources, and take proactive steps toward better health.

Other VA events