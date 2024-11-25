Skip to Content

Columbia VAHCS outpatient clinics & administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 in recognition of Thanksgiving. Call 911 or visit the closest ER in a life-threatening emergency. If experiencing a mental health crisis call the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 and then press 1 or text 83255.

Sumter Mini Health Fair

Sumter Mini Health Fair Friday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 am

When:

Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

245 North Bultman Drive

Sumter, SC

Cost:

Free

Date: Friday, December 6th
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Front Lobby, Sumter VA Clinic

Join us for a morning focused on health and wellness, tailored just for our Veterans. Discover the services and programs available to support your physical and mental health, including:

  • Whole Health
  • Women's Health
  • Diabetes & Cancer Screening Information
  • Telehealth Services
  • Caregiver Support Program
  • Intimate Partner Violence Resources

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with healthcare experts, learn about resources, and take proactive steps toward better health.

Other VA events

Last updated: