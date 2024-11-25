Sumter Mini Health Fair
Date: Friday, December 6th
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Front Lobby, Sumter VA Clinic
Join us for a morning focused on health and wellness, tailored just for our Veterans. Discover the services and programs available to support your physical and mental health, including:
- Whole Health
- Women's Health
- Diabetes & Cancer Screening Information
- Telehealth Services
- Caregiver Support Program
- Intimate Partner Violence Resources
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with healthcare experts, learn about resources, and take proactive steps toward better health.