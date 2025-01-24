Who is eligible for VA Video Connect?

Veterans receiving VA Healthcare

Veterans with web enabled devices who are deemed appropriate by their providers



Services provided via VA Video Connect:

Primary Care

Mental Health

Any specialty service that does not require a physical exam



What Do I Need?

Computer or mobile device

Internet connection

Access to a valid email

Webcam plus microphone

May be integrated with computer/device

Internet browser

Google Chrome (Provides the best VA Video Connect experience)

Microsoft Internet Explorer

VA Video Connect App if using iOS device (iPhone, iPad, etc.) (App must be downloaded from the Apple App Store.)

Non-iOS users do not need to download the VA Video Connect app



Home Telehealth

Home Telehealth (HT) is defined as a program into which Veterans are enrolled that applies care and case management principles to coordinate care using health informatics, disease management, and technologies such as in-home and mobile monitoring, messaging, and/or video technologies. The goal of Home Telehealth is to improve clinical outcomes and access to care while reducing complications, hospitalizations, and clinic or emergency room visits for Veterans in post-acute care settings, high-risk Veterans with chronic disease or Veterans at risk for placement in long-term care.

VHSO works in conjunction with your VA provider to ensure seamless care. Home Telehealth is free to Veterans and assigns a Home Telehealth RN.

Disease Management Protocol (DMP)

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Depression

Diabetes

Hepatitis C Virus

Hypertension (HTN)

Palliative Care

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Bipolar

Schizophrenia

Substance Abuse

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)/CAD maintenance

Telemove: Weight loss (For this service, please speak with your provider to place a nutrition consult.)

Resources

VA Video Connect with Android devices (PDF) (PDF)

VA Video Connect with iOS devices (PDF) (PDF)

Need Help?

If you need technical assistance with VA Video Connect issues such as video problems, audio problems, connection problems, or complete service disruption or want to do a test call with a VA help desk technician, please call the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or 703-234-4483, Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.