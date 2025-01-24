Telehealth
VA Telehealth services allow Veterans to use digital tools, such as home computers, tablets, or mobile phones to access healthcare. VA Video Connect connects Veterans with their health care team from anywhere, using encryption to ensure a secure and private session. It makes VA health care more convenient and reduces travel times for Veterans, especially those in very rural areas with limited access to VA health care facilities, and it allows quick and easy health care access from any mobile or web-based device.
Who is eligible for VA Video Connect?
- Veterans receiving VA Healthcare
- Veterans with web enabled devices who are deemed appropriate by their providers
Services provided via VA Video Connect:
- Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Any specialty service that does not require a physical exam
What Do I Need?
- Computer or mobile device
- Internet connection
- Access to a valid email
- Webcam plus microphone
- May be integrated with computer/device
- Internet browser
- Google Chrome (Provides the best VA Video Connect experience)
- Microsoft Internet Explorer
- VA Video Connect App if using iOS device (iPhone, iPad, etc.) (App must be downloaded from the Apple App Store.)
- Non-iOS users do not need to download the VA Video Connect app
Home Telehealth
Home Telehealth (HT) is defined as a program into which Veterans are enrolled that applies care and case management principles to coordinate care using health informatics, disease management, and technologies such as in-home and mobile monitoring, messaging, and/or video technologies. The goal of Home Telehealth is to improve clinical outcomes and access to care while reducing complications, hospitalizations, and clinic or emergency room visits for Veterans in post-acute care settings, high-risk Veterans with chronic disease or Veterans at risk for placement in long-term care.
VHSO works in conjunction with your VA provider to ensure seamless care. Home Telehealth is free to Veterans and assigns a Home Telehealth RN.
Disease Management Protocol (DMP)
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Hepatitis C Virus
- Hypertension (HTN)
- Palliative Care
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Bipolar
- Schizophrenia
- Substance Abuse
- Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)/CAD maintenance
Telemove: Weight loss (For this service, please speak with your provider to place a nutrition consult.)
Resources
- If you plan to use an iPhone or iPad for your appointment, download the free VA Video Connect (VVC) app from the Apple App store.
- For more information about VA Video Connect, check out these information videos:
VA Video Connect with Android devices (PDF) (PDF)
VA Video Connect with iOS devices (PDF) (PDF)
Need Help?
If you need technical assistance with VA Video Connect issues such as video problems, audio problems, connection problems, or complete service disruption or want to do a test call with a VA help desk technician, please call the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or 703-234-4483, Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. through 10 p.m.