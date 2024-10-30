Veterans Response Team

Columbia VA Emergency Services

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29209-1639

Mental Health Services

Outpatient individual, group and family therapy, medication evaluation and management

Same-day Triage Service

106 1st floor

Hours of operation 800-330

After-hours mental health crisis needs:

Columbia VAMC Emergency Department

24/7 Assistance:

VA Dispatch

803 695 58604

Veterans Crisis Line

988, Press 1

Non-crisis services:

Call for scheduling

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Connect with Columbia VA Healthcare System’s Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)

Contact the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator at:

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (1- )

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) can provide the following services.

Counseling and Support

Assistance with goal setting and safety planning

Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options

Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups

Information about services and benefits available to you

Specific Treatment Options

Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma-informed and evidence-based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.

12- week program for veterans

8-week program for couples

Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.

3-8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider.

Learn more about VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

Substance Abuse Treatment

VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

Intensive Outpatient Program M-F 700-430

Charlotte Matthews, DSW – STARS program

Homeless services

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans – Two locations

Columbia VA Healthcare System

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29203

Building 106, 2nd Floor, Room A243

Telephone: and/or 55190

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans

Greenville VA Healthcare System

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

41 Park Creek Dr. Greenville SC, 29601

Telephone:

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

24/7 Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center

877-424-3838

Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists

Greenville or

Columbia

Peer Support Program

As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills. Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.

Richard Parrilla- 803.776.4000 x51824

Hours of operation - Tuesday 700a- 400p

Advantages to Peer Support

Provides comfort and support

Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions

Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.

Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.

Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.

Improves social functioning and quality of life

Fosters independence

Improves ability to deal with mental illness

Increases access to resources beyond the VA

Improves communication with providers

Decreases the use of crisis services

Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system

Contact Information

Not 24/7- Available 8am-4:30pm on Monday and Wednesday - Friday. On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day-

Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.

For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department

Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Triage (7am-4:30pm) -

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Program

Can help assist LGBTQ+ Veterans by providing safe and affirming support

Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans connect to safe, high quality and affirming VA healthcare and services

Can assist Veterans with referrals to local LGBTQ+ services and resources

Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans coordinate gender affirming care

NOT 24/7 – Only available during 8am-4pm, Monday-Friday – Ext 57329 or