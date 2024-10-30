Skip to Content

Due to the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, all Columbia VA HCS CBOCS & administrative offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Call 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. For non-urgent, non-emergency matters, please use My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. 

Veterans Response Team

What is the Veterans Response Team (VRT)? The Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) mission is to help link our community first responders to one source for a vital connection to VA specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis. VA Dispatch is equipped with information on VA specific crisis services and programs available to help our veterans in crisis situations or times of need. Resources include our Suicide Prevention, Mental Health, Homeless, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Peer Support and LGBTQ+ programs.

GOAL: Deescalate the situation safely for all individuals involved and provide reasonable and consistent care. Applicable laws of the jurisdiction are followed using the least restrictive method to bring the Veteran safely to a VA medical facility.

Columbia VRT

Columbia VA Emergency Services

6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639

 

 

Mental Health Services

Outpatient individual, group and family therapy, medication evaluation and management

 

Same-day Triage Service

6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639

106 1st  floor 

Hours of operation 800-330

After-hours mental health crisis needs:

Columbia VAMC Emergency Department

6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639

 

24/7 Assistance:

VA Dispatch 

 803 695  58604

 

Veterans Crisis Line

988, Press 1 

Non-crisis services:

Call  for scheduling

 

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Connect with Columbia VA Healthcare System’s Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)

Contact the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator at:

 

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (1-)

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) can provide the following services.

  • Counseling and Support
  • Assistance with goal setting and safety planning
  • Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options
  • Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups
  • Information about services and benefits available to you

Specific Treatment Options

Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma-informed and evidence-based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.

  • 12- week program for veterans
  • 8-week program for couples

Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.

  • 3-8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider. 

Learn more about VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

 

Substance Abuse Treatment

 VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

Intensive Outpatient Program M-F  700-430

 Charlotte Matthews, DSW – STARS program

 

 

Homeless services 

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans – Two locations

 Columbia VA Healthcare System

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29203

Building 106, 2nd Floor, Room A243

Telephone: and/or 55190

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans 

 

 Greenville VA Healthcare System

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

41 Park Creek Dr. Greenville SC, 29601

Telephone:

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

 

 

24/7 Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center

877-424-3838

 

Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists

Greenville or

Columbia  

 

Peer Support Program

As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills.  Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.

Richard Parrilla- 803.776.4000 x51824

Hours of operation - Tuesday  700a- 400p

 

 

 

Advantages to Peer Support

  • Provides comfort and support
  • Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions
  • Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.
  • Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.
  • Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.
  • Improves social functioning and quality of life
  • Fosters independence
  • Improves ability to deal with mental illness
  • Increases access to resources beyond the VA
  • Improves communication with providers
  • Decreases the use of crisis services
  • Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system

 

Contact Information

  • Not 24/7- Available 8am-4:30pm on Monday and Wednesday - Friday. On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day- 
  • Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.
  • For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
  • Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Triage (7am-4:30pm) - 

 

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Program

  • Can help assist LGBTQ+ Veterans by providing safe and affirming support 
  • Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans connect to safe, high quality and affirming VA healthcare and services 
  • Can assist Veterans with referrals to local LGBTQ+ services and resources 
  • Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans coordinate gender affirming care 

NOT 24/7 – Only available during 8am-4pm, Monday-Friday –  Ext 57329 or

Greenville VRT

Mental Health Services

Greenville  VA Clinic

41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605

  2-2923

Same-day Walk-in Service

Greenville  VA Clinic

41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605

  2-2923

Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

*Urgent, non-emergency needs*

 

Primary Care Urgent Walk-in Clinic

Monday – Friday, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Greenville  VA Clinic

41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605

  

*Urgent, non-emergency needs*

 

 

After-hours mental health crisis needs:

Present to your nearest Emergency Department 

 

24/7 Assistance: 

VA Dispatch

 803 695  58604

Veterans Crisis Line

988, Press 1

 

Homeless

HCHV Intake 

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans 

 Greenville VA Healthcare System

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

41 Park Creek Dr. Greenville SC, 29601

Telephone:

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday

 

24/7 Assistance: 

Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center

877-424-3838

 

During Business Hours Only:

Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists for Greenville 

Greenville or

 

Substance Abuse Treatment

VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

 Judy Festa Hanna

 

For emergency assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department

Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.  – 4 p.m.

