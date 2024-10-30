Veterans Response Team
What is the Veterans Response Team (VRT)? The Veterans Response Team’s (VRT) mission is to help link our community first responders to one source for a vital connection to VA specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis. VA Dispatch is equipped with information on VA specific crisis services and programs available to help our veterans in crisis situations or times of need. Resources include our Suicide Prevention, Mental Health, Homeless, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Peer Support and LGBTQ+ programs.
GOAL: Deescalate the situation safely for all individuals involved and provide reasonable and consistent care. Applicable laws of the jurisdiction are followed using the least restrictive method to bring the Veteran safely to a VA medical facility.
Columbia VRT
Columbia VA Emergency Services
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639
Mental Health Services
Outpatient individual, group and family therapy, medication evaluation and management
Same-day Triage Service
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639
106 1st floor
Hours of operation 800-330
After-hours mental health crisis needs:
Columbia VAMC Emergency Department
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639
24/7 Assistance:
VA Dispatch
803 695 58604
Veterans Crisis Line
988, Press 1
Non-crisis services:
Call for scheduling
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Connect with Columbia VA Healthcare System’s Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)
Contact the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator at:
Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (1-
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) can provide the following services.
- Counseling and Support
- Assistance with goal setting and safety planning
- Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options
- Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups
- Information about services and benefits available to you
Specific Treatment Options
Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma-informed and evidence-based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
- 12- week program for veterans
- 8-week program for couples
Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
- 3-8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider.
Learn more about VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
Substance Abuse Treatment
VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Intensive Outpatient Program M-F 700-430
Charlotte Matthews, DSW – STARS program
Homeless services
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans – Two locations
Columbia VA Healthcare System
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29203
Building 106, 2nd Floor, Room A243
Telephone:
Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans
Greenville VA Healthcare System
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
41 Park Creek Dr. Greenville SC, 29601
Telephone:
Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday
24/7 Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center
Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists
Greenville
Columbia
Peer Support Program
As a Veteran with a personal mental health/or substance abuse history, who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery and is trained and certified to help Veterans recover. Peer Specialists assist fellow Veterans to articulate their goals for recovery and to learn and practice new skills. Peers monitor Veteran progress, assist in treatment, and model effective coping techniques and self-help strategies. They empower by helping Veterans identify their strengths, supports, and resources. They advocate by working to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.
Richard Parrilla- 803.776.4000 x51824
Hours of operation - Tuesday 700a- 400p
Advantages to Peer Support
- Provides comfort and support
- Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions
- Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.
- Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.
- Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.
- Improves social functioning and quality of life
- Fosters independence
- Improves ability to deal with mental illness
- Increases access to resources beyond the VA
- Improves communication with providers
- Decreases the use of crisis services
- Improves the effectiveness of the mental health delivery system
Contact Information
- Not 24/7- Available 8am-4:30pm on Monday and Wednesday - Friday. On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day-
- Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.
- For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
- Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Triage (7am-4:30pm) -
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator Program
- Can help assist LGBTQ+ Veterans by providing safe and affirming support
- Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans connect to safe, high quality and affirming VA healthcare and services
- Can assist Veterans with referrals to local LGBTQ+ services and resources
- Can assist LGBTQ+ Veterans coordinate gender affirming care
NOT 24/7 – Only available during 8am-4pm, Monday-Friday –
Greenville VRT
Mental Health Services
Greenville VA Clinic
41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605
Same-day Walk-in Service
Greenville VA Clinic
41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605
Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
*Urgent, non-emergency needs*
Primary Care Urgent Walk-in Clinic
Monday – Friday, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Greenville VA Clinic
41 Park Creek Dr., Greenville, SC 29605
*Urgent, non-emergency needs*
After-hours mental health crisis needs:
Present to your nearest Emergency Department
24/7 Assistance:
VA Dispatch
803 695 58604
Veterans Crisis Line
988, Press 1
Homeless
HCHV Intake
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans
Greenville VA Healthcare System
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
41 Park Creek Dr. Greenville SC, 29601
Telephone:
Hours: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday
24/7 Assistance:
Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center
During Business Hours Only:
Veterans Justice Outreach Specialists for Greenville
Greenville
Substance Abuse Treatment
VA Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Judy Festa Hanna
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
Peer Support Program
Contact Information
Paul Handford
Available Monday and Wednesday – Friday
On Tuesday leave a message and the referral will be processed next day
8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Referral will be staffed and assigned to a Peer Specialist - Contact with veteran is within 24-48 hours.
- For emergent assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
- Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NOT 24/7 – Only available during 8am-4pm, Monday-Friday –
For emergency assistance – Refer to the Emergency Department
Non-emergent same day– Veteran’s crisis line (988, Press 1) or Mental Health same-day Walk-in Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.