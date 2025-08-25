Jeffrey A. Soots

Mr. Soots joined the VA after a 25-year career in the Air Force. Mr. Soots has more than 30 years of logistics and administrative experience in multiple levels of health care. He is a native of Lenoir, N.C., and graduated from Hawaii Pacific University. He retired from the Air Force in 2009.

Mr. Soots has direct oversight of the eight administrative areas within the complex health care organization to include Business Office, Engineering, Fiscal, Logistics, Privacy/ Freedom of Information, Prosthetics, and Strategic Planning.

During his military career, his positions include the Director of Consolidated Storage Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, Pacific Air Force Propulsion Superintendent for 3,500 personnel at nine different bases in the Pacific theater, providing cradle-to-grave logistics management and lean initiatives as regional manager in production processes for over 750 aerospace propulsion engines valued at $3 billion.

Mr. Soots VHA career began as the Chief Logistics Officer in 2012, overseeing $110-million worth of equipment, $50 million worth of contracts, $30 million budget for all disposable medical supplies, 2.5-million reproductions, 1.5-million pieces of mail, 120,000 packages, and distribution of 6,000 burial flags throughout the state of South Carolina. He has a varied background that includes consultative and administrative, educational, and leadership roles.

Mr. Soots establishes solid and viable partnerships to effectively and efficiently align with and support key strategic and business initiatives. He also builds and retains high-performance teams by hiring, developing, and motivating skilled professionals who are goal-oriented, mission-focused, results-driven, and value-based.