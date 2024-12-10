VA New England Healthcare System Medical Laboratory Science (VISN 1 MLS) Certificate Program

The mission of the VA New England Healthcare System MLS hospital-based certificate program is to provide a quality clinical and didactic training for students in the profession of medical laboratory science, enabling them to pass national certification examinations and qualify to become part of a highly engaged healthcare team that delivers the highest quality of care to the veterans we serve.

Eligible students will spend 11 months at one of the participating VA New England hospital systems (VA Connecticut West Haven, VA Bedford MA, VA Boston, VA Central Western in Leeds MA, VA Maine, VA Manchester New Hampshire, VA Providence RI, and White River Junction VA Vermont) where all the appropriate medical laboratory science didactic and clinical practicum courses will be taught by experienced, certified lab professionals. Upon successful completion of the program, a certificate of completion will be awarded, and students will be eligible to sit for national certification exams for Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Scholarships are available to eligible VA employees and US citizens.